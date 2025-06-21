Epicurean Experience: Summer Solstice

Embark on a transformative evening with our Epicurean Experience featuring Humble Spirit, an intimate dining experience where you’ll be immersed in the flavors and aromas of Archery Summit wines, paired perfectly with the creative genius of master chefs. Celebrate the longest day of the year with a vibrant, sun-soaked feast that mirrors the bold, sun-kissed wines of Archery Summit. This summer solstice dinner will be a lively, unforgettable evening of seasonal cuisine and expertly paired wines, set in the breathtaking beauty of our terrace with a stunning view of the valley. As the evening unfolds, you’ll discover the perfect marriage of summer’s bounty and the bold elegance of our wines.



What’s Included:

• Masterfully crafted multi-course menu created by Humble Spirit

• Archery Summit wine pairings

• $50 wine credit, must be used the night of the event

Fee: $325