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Location:The Tasting House at Anacreon
Map:17580 NE Dopp Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503-560-8711
Email:Reservations@anacreonwinery.com
Website:https://www.anacreonwinery.com/experiences
All Dates:Mar 17, 2026 - May 31, 2026 Available Monday-Sunday

Epicure Experiences at Anacréon

Our curated, seasonal food and wine pairing experiences await. Your privately hosted experience will begin with a glass of wine as we welcome you into our beautiful property here in the heart of Chehalem Mountains AVA. After being seated, you will be led through our 5-course food menu, featuring local and estate-grown produce, intentionally curated to be paired with each of our wines. This experience requires at least 72-hours prior to booking to prepare food pairings. Please allow at least 90 minutes for the experience. $145 per person. Available Monday-Sunday, our experiences can be booked from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

 

Fee: $145

per person

The Tasting House at Anacreon
The Tasting House at Anacreon 17580 17580 NE Dopp Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
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