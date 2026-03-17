|Location:
|The Tasting House at Anacreon
|Map:
|17580 NE Dopp Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503-560-8711
|Email:
|Reservations@anacreonwinery.com
|Website:
|https://www.anacreonwinery.com/experiences
|All Dates:
Epicure Experiences at Anacréon
Our curated, seasonal food and wine pairing experiences await. Your privately hosted experience will begin with a glass of wine as we welcome you into our beautiful property here in the heart of Chehalem Mountains AVA. After being seated, you will be led through our 5-course food menu, featuring local and estate-grown produce, intentionally curated to be paired with each of our wines. This experience requires at least 72-hours prior to booking to prepare food pairings. Please allow at least 90 minutes for the experience. $145 per person. Available Monday-Sunday, our experiences can be booked from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Fee: $145
per person