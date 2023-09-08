|Location:
|Eola Hills Legacy Estate Vineyard
|Map:
|1600 Oak Grove Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|5036232405
|Email:
|events@eolahillswinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://eolahillswinery.com/summer-uncorked-concert-series/
|All Dates:
Eola Hills Summer Uncorked Concert Series
Eola Hills Wine Cellars' beloved vineyard concert series, Summer Uncorked, showcases the very best of Willamette Valley wine country. Set amongst our hillside vines next to Legacy Lake, enjoy live performances with multiple rotating local food trucks all summer long (three options per concert). Bring your own chairs or blanket and stake out a spot on the lawn for an evening of entertainment and enjoyment!
THE 2023 LINEUP:
June 30 – Blue Blazes
July 7 – Dancehall Days
July 21 – Brian James and the Great Unknown
August 4 – Motel Kalifornia
August 18 – Hit Machine
September 8 – High Street Band
TICKETS:
✦ General Admission: $20 online ($25 at the door)
✦ Children 12 and younger are free!
✦ Wine Club & Shareholders: $10 online ($15 at the door).
✦ VIP Pergolas: $425 ($325 Wine Club/Shareholder)
Our VIP Pergola reservations include a private pergola on our terraces, 2 bottles of wine, charcuterie board and bar service, and admission and plush seating for up to 6 people.
The Details
Doors and food trucks open at 5:00pm and music begins at 6:00pm.
We will have three food truck options available along with great wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase. No outside food or beverages are allowed at this time.
This is a fully outdoor event. Please come prepared.
Fee: $Pricing Varies
