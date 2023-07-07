 Calendar Home
Location:Eola Hills Legacy Estate Vineyard
Map:1600 Oak Grove Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 5036232405
Email:events@eolahillswinery.com
Website:http://https://eolahillswinery.com/summer-uncorked-concert-series/
All Dates:Jun 30, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Doors & food trucks open at 5pm. Music kicks off at 6pm.
Jul 7, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Doors & food trucks open at 5pm. Music kicks off at 6pm.
Jul 21, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Doors & food trucks open at 5pm. Music kicks off at 6pm.
Aug 4, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Doors & food trucks open at 5pm. Music kicks off at 6pm.
Aug 18, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Doors & food trucks open at 5pm. Music kicks off at 6pm.
Sep 8, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Doors & food trucks open at 5pm. Music kicks off at 6pm.

Eola Hills Summer Uncorked Concert Series

Eola Hills Wine Cellars' beloved vineyard concert series, Summer Uncorked, showcases the very best of Willamette Valley wine country. Set amongst our hillside vines next to Legacy Lake, enjoy live performances with multiple rotating local food trucks all summer long (three options per concert). Bring your own chairs or blanket and stake out a spot on the lawn for an evening of entertainment and enjoyment!


THE 2023 LINEUP:

June 30 – Blue Blazes

July 7 – Dancehall Days

July 21 – Brian James and the Great Unknown

August 4 – Motel Kalifornia

August 18 – Hit Machine

September 8 – High Street Band


TICKETS:

✦ General Admission: $20 online ($25 at the door)

✦ Children 12 and younger are free!

✦ Wine Club & Shareholders: $10 online ($15 at the door).

✦ VIP Pergolas: $425 ($325 Wine Club/Shareholder)


Our VIP Pergola reservations include a private pergola on our terraces, 2 bottles of wine, charcuterie board and bar service, and admission and plush seating for up to 6 people.


The Details

Doors and food trucks open at 5:00pm and music begins at 6:00pm.

We will have three food truck options available along with great wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase. No outside food or beverages are allowed at this time.

This is a fully outdoor event. Please come prepared.

 

Fee: $Pricing Varies

June (2023)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable