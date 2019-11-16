 Calendar Home
Location:Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Map:501 S Pacific Hwy W., Rickreall, Oregon 97371
Phone: (503)623-2405
Email:events@eolahillswinecellars.com
Website:http://https://runsignup.com/Race/OR/Rickreall/nohills
All Dates:Nov 16, 2019 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Eola Hills "No Hills" Harvest Run

Proceeds from the Eola Hills "No Hills" run will be shared by the Track & Field and Cross Country programs at Dallas HS and Central HS.

This is a very fun and popular event that sells out every year!

***IMPORTANT PARKING NOTE*** Parking will NOT be available at the Polk County Fairgrounds this year. There will be additional parking 1/2 mile south of Eola Hills Winery on the west side of Hwy 99 (the same side as Eola Hills). There will be volunteers directing participants. Please carpool if possible.

Check in on race morning will open at 7:00. The 10K run will set off from Eola Hills Wine Cellars at 9:00. At 9:05 the 5K run/walk will begin. It is a flat, fast, out and back course that will be chip timed. After your run enjoy the company of fellow runners and walkers in the winery. You will get a slice of pizza and your choice of a glass of wine, beer, or soda.

We ask that all participants finish their events within 90 minutes of the start time.

The top 3 male and female finishers age 21-39 and top 3 masters 40+ will receive Eola Hills wine gift certificates. Ribbons will be awarded 3 deep for 14 and under, 15-19, up to 80+.

Fee: $30

