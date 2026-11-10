Elkton Art & Wine Weekend

Spend Thanksgiving weekend exploring Elkton’s local art, wine, and small-town charm during Elkton Art & Wine Weekend. Visit participating wineries and local businesses, meet talented local artists, watch artists in action, and enjoy special wine offerings along the way.



Pick up an event passport as you explore, collect stamps at participating locations, and enter to win a raffle basket filled with local goods and wine. Whether you’re discovering the Elkton AVA for the first time or returning to visit your favorite spots, it’s a great opportunity to support local businesses, connect with the community, and make a weekend of it in Elkton, Oregon.

Fee: $0