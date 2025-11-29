 Calendar Home
Location:Elkton, Oregon
Map:15850 OR-38 W, Elkton, Oregon, Oregon 97436
Website:https://www.elktonava.com/events
All Dates:Nov 28, 2025
Nov 29, 2025
Nov 30, 2025

Elkton Art & Wine Weekend

The Elkton Art & Wine Weekend began with the vision of the late Hiroshi Ogawa, a master potter who built his studio in Elkton in the early 1980s. Known for his traditional wood-fired ceramics and respect for natural imperfection, Ogawa welcomed artists and visitors alike, creating a culture of connection and collaboration.

What started as a small gathering around his kiln grew into a broader celebration of local creativity, eventually including wineries and artisans across the town. Today, visitors can explore handcrafted gifts, savor local wines, and enjoy Elkton’s small-town charm — carrying forward the creative spirit Ogawa inspired.

Event Highlights:

Art & Wine Passport: Pick up a passport and collect stamps at participating wineries and businesses for a chance to win a raffle prize.

Local Vendors & Craft Finds: Holiday shopping with regional artists, makers, and small businesses.

Sip & Explore: Enjoy wine tastings at Elkton’s tasting rooms and discover new favorites.

Explore small-town charm Thanksgiving weekend with local art, Elkton wine, and handcrafted gifts.

