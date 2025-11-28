Elkton Art & Wine Weekend

The Elkton Art & Wine Weekend began with the vision of the late Hiroshi Ogawa, a master potter who built his studio in Elkton in the early 1980s. Known for his traditional wood-fired ceramics and respect for natural imperfection, Ogawa welcomed artists and visitors alike, creating a culture of connection and collaboration.



What started as a small gathering around his kiln grew into a broader celebration of local creativity, eventually including wineries and artisans across the town. Today, visitors can explore handcrafted gifts, savor local wines, and enjoy Elkton’s small-town charm — carrying forward the creative spirit Ogawa inspired.



Event Highlights:



Art & Wine Passport: Pick up a passport and collect stamps at participating wineries and businesses for a chance to win a raffle prize.



Local Vendors & Craft Finds: Holiday shopping with regional artists, makers, and small businesses.



Sip & Explore: Enjoy wine tastings at Elkton’s tasting rooms and discover new favorites.