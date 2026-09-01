|Location:
|Zupan’s Markets Burnside
|Map:
|2340 W Burnside, Portland, OR 97210
|Website:
|https://www.zupans.com/events/elk-cove-winemaker-dinner/
|All Dates:
Elk Cove Winemaker Dinner
Join Zupan’s Markets and spend an evening with Adam Campbell, Owner and Winemaker of Elk Cove Vineyards, for a seasonal celebration of exceptional food and wine. Zupan’s chefs have created a multi-course menu inspired by the flavors of fall, featuring premium Kurobuta pork and locally harvested apples.
Each course is thoughtfully paired with Elk Cove’s acclaimed estate-grown wines, while Adam shares stories from one of the Willamette Valley’s most celebrated family wineries. It’s a delicious tribute to Oregon’s harvest season and the perfect way to welcome autumn.
Fee: $150