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Location:Zupan’s Markets Burnside
Map:2340 W Burnside, Portland, OR 97210
Website:https://www.zupans.com/events/elk-cove-winemaker-dinner/
All Dates:Sep 24, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Elk Cove Winemaker Dinner

Join Zupan’s Markets and spend an evening with Adam Campbell, Owner and Winemaker of Elk Cove Vineyards, for a seasonal celebration of exceptional food and wine. Zupan’s chefs have created a multi-course menu inspired by the flavors of fall, featuring premium Kurobuta pork and locally harvested apples.

Each course is thoughtfully paired with Elk Cove’s acclaimed estate-grown wines, while Adam shares stories from one of the Willamette Valley’s most celebrated family wineries. It’s a delicious tribute to Oregon’s harvest season and the perfect way to welcome autumn.

 

Fee: $150

Join Zupan’s Markets and spend an evening with Adam Campbell, Owner and Winemaker of Elk Cove Vineyards, for a seasonal celebration of exceptional food and wine. Zupan’s chefs have created a multi-course menu inspired by the flavors of fall, featuring premium Kurobuta pork and locally harvested apples.Each course is thoughtfully paired with Elk Cove’s acclaimed estate-grown wines, ...
Zupan’s Markets Burnside
Zupan’s Markets Burnside 97210 2340 W Burnside, Portland, OR 97210
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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