Elk Cove Winemaker Dinner

Join Zupan’s Markets and spend an evening with Adam Campbell, Owner and Winemaker of Elk Cove Vineyards, for a seasonal celebration of exceptional food and wine. Zupan’s chefs have created a multi-course menu inspired by the flavors of fall, featuring premium Kurobuta pork and locally harvested apples.



Each course is thoughtfully paired with Elk Cove’s acclaimed estate-grown wines, while Adam shares stories from one of the Willamette Valley’s most celebrated family wineries. It’s a delicious tribute to Oregon’s harvest season and the perfect way to welcome autumn.

Fee: $150