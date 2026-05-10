Elevated Mother's Day

Enjoy an elevated experience at Fairsing VIneyard with savory delicacies and added sparkle for Mother’s Day.



Treat the maternal figure(s) in your life with an array of artisan cheese, charcuterie, fresh fruits, nuts, spreads, and surprise delights to honor the day.

Savor Fairsing Vineyard estate wines, including the sparkling 2022 Vintage Blanc de Blanc.



Mother’s Day $65 per guest (plus 20% gratuity).Club members $40 per guest. Club member savings extend to a maximum of four (4) per seating.



Reserve via www.FairsingVineyard.com/events. Seatings are limited. Shared tasting unavailable.



A $15 deposit per reservation is collected upon booking. The deposit is applied toward the experience total upon checkout.



Connect with our Fairsing team with questions or requests at 503.560.8266.