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Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 5035608266
Email:Kate@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://www.fairsingvineyard.com
All Dates:May 10, 2026 Reservations required for Elevated Tastings

Elevated Mother's Day

Enjoy an elevated experience at Fairsing VIneyard with savory delicacies and added sparkle for Mother’s Day.

Treat the maternal figure(s) in your life with an array of artisan cheese, charcuterie, fresh fruits, nuts, spreads, and surprise delights to honor the day.
Savor Fairsing Vineyard estate wines, including the sparkling 2022 Vintage Blanc de Blanc.

Mother’s Day $65 per guest (plus 20% gratuity).Club members $40 per guest. Club member savings extend to a maximum of four (4) per seating.

Reserve via www.FairsingVineyard.com/events. Seatings are limited. Shared tasting unavailable.

A $15 deposit per reservation is collected upon booking. The deposit is applied toward the experience total upon checkout.

Connect with our Fairsing team with questions or requests at 503.560.8266.

Elevated experiences and wine flights for Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2026

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 21455 21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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