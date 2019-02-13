Location: Subterra – A Wine Cellar Restaurant Map: 1505 Portland Road (99W at Villa Road), Newberg, OR 97132 All Dates: Jan 16, 2019 6:30 am - 9:30 am Tapas and Paella!

Eighth Annual Winter Wednesday Supper Series!

Every Wednesday through the winter has been assigned a theme, and Chef Martin and his staff will cook a menu and pair beverage to that theme, with Martin, Janet and the team joining the party to talk about the food while you eat and drink amongst the valley's finest.

This year we are mixing it up a bit! We have tilted toward more thematic dinners to keep us inspired, and to keep you intrigued.

Our first dinner will be on January 16, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6):

The Line Up!

January 16: Tapas and Paella!

January 23: La Cucina Italiana

January 30: Classic Steakhouse

February 6: #Pork Bacon Nation

February 13: Vive la France

February 20: Follow the Oregon Trail

February 27: Under the Sea

March 6: German Beer Hall

March 13: Caribbean Night

March 20: Only Hors d'Oeuvres

$45 per Person

THE SUPPER SERIES PASSPORT: Pre-purchase a ticket to each of the ten dinners for the price of eight - save 20%! And tickets are transferable to another person if you can't make it! Prepayment required.

Reservations Required. Family Style Seating.

503-538-6060

info@subterrarestaurant.com

