Educational Series: Pinot Meunier

Uncorking Pinot Meunier: A Deep Dive into a Hidden Gem

Join us for a fun and informative class all about Pinot Meunier, the often-overlooked grape that quietly plays a major role in Champagne and is starting to shine on its own. We’ll explore where it comes from, how it grows, and why winemakers are getting excited about it—plus, you’ll get to taste our still and sparkling Meunier wines from the estate. Whether you're a wine lover, a curious sipper, or just looking for a great glass and good company, this is your chance to learn, taste, and connect with fellow Balsall Creek fans.

Fee: $40