|The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
|18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
|5036871888
|info@balsallcreek.com
|https://balsallcreek.com/events/
Educational Series: Gamay Noir
Getting to Know Gamay: A Varietal Worth Talking About
Join us on November 2nd for an engaging and educational session all about Gamay Noir—the vibrant, food-friendly grape behind Beaujolais and beyond. We’ll dig into its origins, characteristics, and growing popularity among winemakers and wine lovers alike. You’ll taste through our estate-grown expressions of Gamay while learning what sets this varietal apart. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the grape, this event is your invitation to sip, learn, and enjoy alongside fellow Balsall Creek enthusiasts.
Club Members: $20 | Non-Members: $40
