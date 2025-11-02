Educational Series: Gamay Noir

Getting to Know Gamay: A Varietal Worth Talking About



Join us on November 2nd for an engaging and educational session all about Gamay Noir—the vibrant, food-friendly grape behind Beaujolais and beyond. We’ll dig into its origins, characteristics, and growing popularity among winemakers and wine lovers alike. You’ll taste through our estate-grown expressions of Gamay while learning what sets this varietal apart. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the grape, this event is your invitation to sip, learn, and enjoy alongside fellow Balsall Creek enthusiasts.



Club Members: $20 | Non-Members: $40

