|Location:
|The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
|Map:
|18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 98132
|Phone:
|5036871888
|Email:
|events@balsallcreek.com
|Website:
|https://balsallcreek.com/events/
|All Dates:
Educational Series: Aligoté
Join us as we take a deep dive into our unique varietals. Our three-part educational series will begin on April 27th as we take a closer look at Aligoté, Burgundy's second white wine. Become inspired with the versatility of this wine as you sip a glass and taste 3 selected cheese pairings in the 1850 Lounge. Aligoté has a storied history in the world of wine, and we invite you to learn how it traveled to Oregon and now thrives in our cool climate vineyards.
Fee: $40
