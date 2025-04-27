 Calendar Home
Location:The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
Map:18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 98132
Phone: 5036871888
Email:events@balsallcreek.com
Website:https://balsallcreek.com/events/
All Dates:Apr 27, 2025 11:00 am - 12:30 pm

Educational Series: Aligoté

Join us as we take a deep dive into our unique varietals. Our three-part educational series will begin on April 27th as we take a closer look at Aligoté, Burgundy's second white wine. Become inspired with the versatility of this wine as you sip a glass and taste 3 selected cheese pairings in the 1850 Lounge. Aligoté has a storied history in the world of wine, and we invite you to learn how it traveled to Oregon and now thrives in our cool climate vineyards.

 

Fee: $40

An Educational Tasting deep dive into Burgundy's lesser known grape - Aligoté.

The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
