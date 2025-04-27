Educational Series: Aligoté

Join us as we take a deep dive into our unique varietals. Our three-part educational series will begin on April 27th as we take a closer look at Aligoté, Burgundy's second white wine. Become inspired with the versatility of this wine as you sip a glass and taste 3 selected cheese pairings in the 1850 Lounge. Aligoté has a storied history in the world of wine, and we invite you to learn how it traveled to Oregon and now thrives in our cool climate vineyards.





Fee: $40