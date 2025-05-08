 Calendar Home
Location:Van Duzer Vineyards
Map:11975 Smithfield Rd, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: (503)623-6420
Email:tastingroom@vanduzer.com
Website:https://vanduzervineyards.com/event-list/teacher-appreciation-after-hours/
All Dates:May 8, 2025 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Education Appreciation Night

Do you work in education? Bring your school I.D. and join us for an after-hours evening on May 8th from 5-7. We will be offering special perks like $5.00 glass pours and discounts on bottle purchases! It's our way to say thank you for the important work you do and an opportunity for you to enjoy an evening with excellent wine. Bring your colleagues and celebrate how amazing you all are!

Education Appreciation evening.

Van Duzer Vineyards
Van Duzer Vineyards 11975 11975 Smithfield Rd, Dallas, OR 97338
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

