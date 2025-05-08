Education Appreciation Night

Do you work in education? Bring your school I.D. and join us for an after-hours evening on May 8th from 5-7. We will be offering special perks like $5.00 glass pours and discounts on bottle purchases! It’s our way to say thank you for the important work you do and an opportunity for you to enjoy an evening with excellent wine. Bring your colleagues and celebrate how amazing you all are!