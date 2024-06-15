Eats and Beats Katalysst and Ferttie's BBQ

Join us at Saffron Fields Vineyard for an unforgettable musical and food truck experience! Eats and Beats series offers live music performances and delicious food from various food trucks, all in one place. With a different lineup of food trucks and musicians during the summer, there's always something new and exciting to look forward to. So, gather your friends and family and enjoy an evening of fantastic food, wine, and music at Saffron Fields Vineyard.



Seating is limited, but there is always room on our lawn. Lawn furniture is ok.



This Saturday Feature is



Music By:



Katalysst / progressive folk rock



Food Truck:



Ferttie's BBQ Truck



$10 Cover Charge



Wine Service will be by the glass or bottle service!



Please note that in order to receive a refund, a 72-hour notice of cancellation is required.







Fee: $10