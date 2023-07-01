 Calendar Home
Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard
Map:18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-662-5323
Email:jvitkovich@saffronfields.com
Website:http://https://saffronfields.com/product/music-and-food-truck-series-1-featuring-rob-rainbow-and-kopitos-food-truck-may-27th
All Dates:Jul 1, 2023 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Eats and Beats #1



Get ready for a musical and food truck experience like no other! Join us at Saffron Fields Vineyard for our Music and Food Truck series, where you can enjoy live music performances and delicious food from a variety of food trucks. With a different lineup of food trucks and musicians one Saturday in the summer months, there's always something new and exciting to look forward to. So gather your friends and family and come join us for an unforgettable night. The Music and Food Truck series at Saffron Fields Vineyard where food, wine, and music come together!

Wine Service will be by the glass or bottle service!

This Saturday Feature is

Music By:

Rob Rainwater

Food Truck:

Cajun Papa's

Saturday Summer Extended Hours with live Music and Food Trucks

Saffron Fields Vineyard
Saffron Fields Vineyard 18748 18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
July (2023)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable