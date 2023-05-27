Eats and Beats #1





Get ready for a musical and food truck experience like no other! Join us at Saffron Fields Vineyard for our Music and Food Truck series, where you can enjoy live music performances and delicious food from a variety of food trucks. With a different lineup of food trucks and musicians one Saturday in the summer months, there's always something new and exciting to look forward to. So gather your friends and family and come join us for an unforgettable night. The Music and Food Truck series at Saffron Fields Vineyard where food, wine, and music come together!



Wine Service will be by the glass or bottle service!



This Saturday Feature is



Music By:



Rob Rainwater



Food Truck:



Los Kopitos

Fee: $0.00