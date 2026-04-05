Easter Winemaker's Brunch

Join us Sunday, April 5th, for this special edition of our Sunday Winemaker’s Brunch!



Enjoy our classic brunch favorites, including fresh starters, a variety of mains, and a dessert buffet, along with some fun extras such as a ham carving station and seasonal sides to make the day feel even more special.



Each brunch guest receives a full glass of our traditional-method sparkling wine. For Easter, we are featuring the elegant Crémant Rosé, bright, lively, and perfect with brunch.



For extra festive fun, we are hosting two Easter egg hunts, one for kids and one for adults, so everyone can join in the celebration!



Reservations are available from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM. This event will sell out, so please make your reservations early to guarantee your spot. Gather with family and friends for a memorable Sunday of delicious food, fine wine, and springtime cheer.



Price per person: $80 | Wine Club members: $70

Fee: $80