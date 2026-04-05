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Location:St. Innocent Winery
Map:10052 Enchanted Way SE, Jefferson, OR 97352
Phone: 503-378-1526
Email:info@stinnocentwine.com
Website:https://stinnocentwine.com/upcoming-events/
All Dates:Apr 5, 2026 10:30 am - 1:00 pm

Easter Winemaker's Brunch

Join us Sunday, April 5th, for this special edition of our Sunday Winemaker’s Brunch!

Enjoy our classic brunch favorites, including fresh starters, a variety of mains, and a dessert buffet, along with some fun extras such as a ham carving station and seasonal sides to make the day feel even more special.

Each brunch guest receives a full glass of our traditional-method sparkling wine. For Easter, we are featuring the elegant Crémant Rosé, bright, lively, and perfect with brunch.

For extra festive fun, we are hosting two Easter egg hunts, one for kids and one for adults, so everyone can join in the celebration!

Reservations are available from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM. This event will sell out, so please make your reservations early to guarantee your spot. Gather with family and friends for a memorable Sunday of delicious food, fine wine, and springtime cheer.

Price per person: $80 | Wine Club members: $70

 

Fee: $80

An Easter Sunday Brunch & Egg Hunt at St. Innocent Winery - Fun for the whole family!

St. Innocent Winery
St. Innocent Winery 10052 10052 Enchanted Way SE, Jefferson, OR 97352
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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