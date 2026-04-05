Easter Sunday - Open

Join Fairsing Vineyard on Easter Sunday, April 5.



Enjoy a wine flight tasting paired with one of the house-made culinary options.



If something heartier is preferred, reserve an Elevated Seated Tasting experience featuring the April wine flight complemented by an array of artisan cheeses, gourmet charcuterie, spreads, fresh fruits, and surprise delights.



Relax and take in extraordinary views from the Cascades to the Coast Range while savoring Fairsing Vineyard estate Pinot noir, Chardonnay, and the new sparkling 2022 Vintage Blanc de Blanc.



Walk-ins are welcome. Reservations are preferred.



Connect with our Fairsing Vineyard team with questions or requests at 503-560.8266