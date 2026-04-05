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Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 5035608266
Email:Kate@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://www.fairsingvineyard.com
All Dates:Apr 5, 2026 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Easter Sunday - Open

Join Fairsing Vineyard on Easter Sunday, April 5.

Enjoy a wine flight tasting paired with one of the house-made culinary options.

If something heartier is preferred, reserve an Elevated Seated Tasting experience featuring the April wine flight complemented by an array of artisan cheeses, gourmet charcuterie, spreads, fresh fruits, and surprise delights.

Relax and take in extraordinary views from the Cascades to the Coast Range while savoring Fairsing Vineyard estate Pinot noir, Chardonnay, and the new sparkling 2022 Vintage Blanc de Blanc.

Walk-ins are welcome. Reservations are preferred.

Connect with our Fairsing Vineyard team with questions or requests at 503-560.8266

Enjoy your Easter Sunday at Fairsing Vineyard

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 21455 21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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