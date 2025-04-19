 Calendar Home
Easter Egg Hunt at Oak Knoll Winery

Parents, bring your kids, bring your neighbor’s kids—just find some little ones to join the fun! We’re hosting an Easter Egg Hunt where kids can search for candy-filled eggs, and two lucky hunters will find a Golden Ticket for a $100 Gift Card to use at our winery!

🎟 Two Golden Ticket Prizes:
🥇 One for kiddos 5 & under
🥇 One for kiddos 10 & under

📅 Date: April 19, 2025
⏰ Time: Hunt starts at NOON (until the golden egg is found!)
💰 Cost: FREE
👶 Ages: 10 & under
🌦 Rain or Shine – We’re Hunting!

🐰 Special Guest: The Easter Bunny will be here for photos in front of our festive backdrop!

🎟 Reservations Required!


🍷 Wine Tasting After the Hunt?

If you’d like to enjoy a tasting after the event please make a separate reservation

🧺 What to Bring: Your Easter basket and lots of excitement!

Join us for a fun-filled afternoon of Easter magic at Oak Knoll Winery! 🌿🐣

