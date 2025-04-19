|Location:
|Hip Chicks do Wine
|4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
|503-234-3790
|winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
|https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
Easter Candy and Wine Pairing
Join us for our Annual Easter Candy & Wine Pairing! We'll be pairing 6 wines with 5 traditional Easter Candies for $25. Reserve your tickets online and be prepared for Peter Rabbit to visit your house. Event hours are Friday 2pm - 6pm, Saturday 12pm - 6pm and Sunday 12pm - 5pm. Last seating is one hour before closing.
Additional food and drink available for purchase.
Fee: $25