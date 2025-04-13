 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Apr 11, 2025 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Apr 12, 2025 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Apr 13, 2025 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Apr 18, 2025 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Apr 19, 2025 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Easter Candy and Wine Pairing

Join us for our Annual Easter Candy & Wine Pairing! We'll be pairing 6 wines with 5 traditional Easter Candies for $25. Reserve your tickets online and be prepared for Peter Rabbit to visit your house. Event hours are Friday 2pm - 6pm, Saturday 12pm - 6pm and Sunday 12pm - 5pm. Last seating is one hour before closing.

Additional food and drink available for purchase.

 

Fee: $25

