Location: Hip Chicks do Wine Map: 4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202 Phone: 503-234-3790 Email: winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com Website: https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events All Dates: Apr 11, 2025 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Apr 12, 2025 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Apr 13, 2025 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Apr 18, 2025 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Apr 19, 2025 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm



Easter Candy and Wine Pairing

Join us for our Annual Easter Candy & Wine Pairing! We'll be pairing 6 wines with 5 traditional Easter Candies for $25. Reserve your tickets online and be prepared for Peter Rabbit to visit your house. Event hours are Friday 2pm - 6pm, Saturday 12pm - 6pm and Sunday 12pm - 5pm. Last seating is one hour before closing.



Additional food and drink available for purchase.

Fee: $25