Easter Brunch at Amaterra Winery

Join Amaterra Winery for their annual Easter Brunch! This buffet will feature classic breakfast favorites with an extra Amaterra touch, along with savory dishes, desserts, coffee, and assorted teas. Brunch cocktails and Amaterra’s decadent wines will also be available for purchase.



Tickets are $79 per adult and $39 for children 12 and under.



The buffet will be the winery’s main focus and the only menu available that day. Please note that Amaterra will not be hosting the Tasting Service on this day and will not be open for dinner that evening.