Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:info@youngberghill.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/453966/annual-easter-bottle-hunt
All Dates:Feb 11, 2024 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Easter Bottle Hunt

Join us for an unforgettable adventure in the vineyard on Easter Sunday. Enjoy the thrill of the hunt as you search for the empty wine bottles we cleverly place throughout the property. Trade in your find for exciting prizes.
After the hunt, kick up your feet, sit back, relax, and savor a glass of our finest wine while relishing the breathtaking view. Join us for an unforgettable adventure.

*We hunt rain or shine, check the weather and be sure to dress appropriately.
*Wear good walking shoes, many of the bottles are in the vineyard itself.
*We start promptly at 12 pm with an announcement and instructions, most bottles are discovered in the first hour so you'll want to arrive on time.
*Wine is available for purchase the day of, charcuterie, s'morecuterie, and mimosas can be pre-ordered with your ticket purchase (club members email to pre-order items)

 

Fee: $25

