East Side Rockers Live

A show from The Eastside Rockers makes the audience want to dance, groove and focus on the great tunes. The Rockers’ goal is to have fun playing, and create an infectious, fun atmosphere for their audience. Performed under the arbor in our vineyard. Limited seating on the patio and arbor with shade sails and misters for your comfort. You may also bring low back folding chairs and blankets for the lawn. All tickets general admission. Gate opens at 5:30pm and show begins at 6pm