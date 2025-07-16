 Calendar Home
Location:Maragas Winery
Map:15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, Oregon 97734-____
Phone: 541-546-5464
Email:info@maragaswinery.com
Website:https://www.maragaswinery.com/press--events/piano-flow-live-july-12
All Dates:Jul 16, 2025 - Aug 16, 2025

East Side Rockers Live

A show from The Eastside Rockers makes the audience want to dance, groove and focus on the great tunes.  The Rockers’ goal is to have fun playing, and create an infectious, fun atmosphere for their audience. Performed under the arbor in our vineyard. Limited seating on the patio and arbor with shade sails and misters for your comfort. You may also bring low back folding chairs and blankets for the lawn.  All tickets general admission. Gate opens at 5:30pm and show begins at 6pm

Eastside Rockers makes the audience want to dance, groove and focus on the great tunes.

Maragas Winery
Maragas Winery 15523 15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, Oregon 97734-____
July (2025)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable