East Side Rockers at Maragas Winery

The Eastside Rockers are a rockin’ 6 piece band hailing from the eastside of beautiful Redmond, Oregon. They play nostalgic rock from the likes of The Allman Brothers, and Neil Young, while throwing in a couple of originals.

A show from The Eastside Rockers makes the audience want to dance, and groove!



Take in this outdoor concert among the vines and surrounded by the beauty of Smith Rock and the many peaks of the Cascade Mountains. You can’t beat the energy of this music with this stunning backdrop!



All tickets general admission. Tickets are nonrefundable. Please no pets and no outside food or beverages.



Seating is first come first serve. Various shaded seating on the patio and grape arbor, and also on adirondacks under shade trees. To ensure you have a seat, arrive early, or you may bring your own low back folding lawn chairs and blankets for our expansive lawn.



Winery open for tasting, drinks, and apps beginning at 11:30am. We’ll close for 30minutes at 5pm and reopen at 5:30 for the concert at 6:30pm. We’re excited to welcome you to the winery for an evening of live music, award winning wine, local brew, and tasty apps.

Fee: $15