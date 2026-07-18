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Location:Maragas Winery (From Bend, stay on Hwy 97 going north approximately 30 minutes and you're here)
Map:15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, OR 97734
Phone: 5415465464
Email:info@maragaswinery.com
Website:https://www.maragaswinery.com/press--events/east-side-rockers-live-nostalgic-rock-july-18-doors-open-at-530-show-at-630pm
All Dates:Jul 18, 2026 July 18 6:30pm to 9pm, doors open at 5:30pm

East Side Rockers at Maragas Winery

The Eastside Rockers are a rockin’ 6 piece band hailing from the eastside of beautiful Redmond, Oregon. They play nostalgic rock from the likes of The Allman Brothers, and Neil Young, while throwing in a couple of originals.
A show from The Eastside Rockers makes the audience want to dance, and groove!

Take in this outdoor concert among the vines and surrounded by the beauty of Smith Rock and the many peaks of the Cascade Mountains. You can’t beat the energy of this music with this stunning backdrop! 

All tickets general admission.  Tickets are nonrefundable.  Please no pets and no outside food or beverages.  

Seating is first come first serve.  Various shaded seating on the patio and grape arbor, and also on adirondacks under shade trees.  To ensure you have a seat, arrive early, or you may bring your own low back folding lawn chairs and blankets for our expansive lawn.

Winery open for tasting, drinks, and apps beginning at 11:30am.  We’ll close for 30minutes at 5pm and reopen at 5:30 for the concert at 6:30pm. We’re excited to welcome you to the winery for an evening of live music, award winning wine, local brew, and tasty apps.  

 

Fee: $15

Nostalgic Rock. Take in this outdoor concert among the vines and surrounded by mountain beauty

Maragas Winery (From Bend, stay on Hwy 97 going north approximately 30 minutes and you're here)
Maragas Winery (From Bend, stay on Hwy 97 going north approximately 30 minutes and you're here) 15523 15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, OR 97734
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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