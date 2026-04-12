Earth Month Plant Exchange at Argyle Winery

Celebrate Earth Month with Argyle Winery at Argyle’s Spirit House with an afternoon dedicated to plants, community, and the vineyard. From 12–3 PM, bring a plant, cutting, or clipping to exchange with fellow plant lovers and discover something new to take home.



The Vineyard Manager, Erica Miller, will be on site to share insights about vineyard farming and sustainability, and Al’s Garden Center will be joining us with expert plant advice and guidance for gardeners of all experience levels.



Enjoy a relaxed afternoon connecting with the Argyle community while exploring the exchange. Wine will be available by the glass for purchase during the event, featuring a selection of Argyle’s springtime favorite wines. Plants, fresh air, and a glass of Argyle – spring at its best.



After you’ve made your selection, we invite you to reserve a seated tasting to round out your visit.