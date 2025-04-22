 Calendar Home
Location:Remy Wines
Map:17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5038648777
Email:info@remywines.com
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-event-tickets-1313465333169?aff=oddtdtcreator
All Dates:Apr 22, 2025 1:30 pm - 4:00 pm

Earth Day Event

Join us at our Three Wives Vineyard to learn about and help remove invasive plants in celebration of Earth Day, in partnership with Solar Oregon. This is a free to attend event. Registration is required. The event will be followed by a wine reception.

Celebrate Earth Day with Remy Wines!

