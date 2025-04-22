|Location:
|Remy Wines
|Map:
|17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|5038648777
|Email:
|info@remywines.com
|Website:
|https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-event-tickets-1313465333169?aff=oddtdtcreator
|All Dates:
Earth Day Event
Join us at our Three Wives Vineyard to learn about and help remove invasive plants in celebration of Earth Day, in partnership with Solar Oregon. This is a free to attend event. Registration is required. The event will be followed by a wine reception.
Celebrate Earth Day with Remy Wines!