Earth Day at The Grove: Biodynamics 101

While we typically celebrate Earth Day year-round, we invite you to join us on Sunday, April 21 at The Grove to raise a glass to our natural world. Beginning at 3pm, former proprietor and current Montinore Estate partner Rudy Marchesi will join us for a brief discussion on Biodynamic® viticulture, sustainability and ethical winegrowing.



We will also release our 2023 Lagrein Rosato exclusively to our wine club members on this day. Beginning with the 2023 vintage, this estate-grown, certified-Biodynamic® wine is only available to club members.



Make your reservation now!