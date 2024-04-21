|Location:
|The Grove
|Map:
|216 Northeast 3rd Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|(503)-857-0176
|Email:
|info@montinore.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.montinore.com/events-calendar/mothers-day-at-the-grove
|All Dates:
Earth Day at The Grove: Biodynamics 101
While we typically celebrate Earth Day year-round, we invite you to join us on Sunday, April 21 at The Grove to raise a glass to our natural world. Beginning at 3pm, former proprietor and current Montinore Estate partner Rudy Marchesi will join us for a brief discussion on Biodynamic® viticulture, sustainability and ethical winegrowing.
We will also release our 2023 Lagrein Rosato exclusively to our wine club members on this day. Beginning with the 2023 vintage, this estate-grown, certified-Biodynamic® wine is only available to club members.
Make your reservation now!
Treat every day like it’s Earth Day!