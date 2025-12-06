 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Winery
Map:240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR, USA, OR 97115
Phone: 5035381141
Email:info@dobbesfamilywinery.com
Website:http://240 SE 5th St
All Dates:Dec 6, 2025 11:00 am - 4:30 pm

Dundee Holiday Walk

Step into the magic of the holidays in the heart of Oregon wine country! The Holiday Walk is your invitation to sip, eat, and stroll through downtown Dundee as local businesses open their doors with festive cheer, special tastings, and seasonal surprises.

Experience the warm hospitality that makes Dundee shine this time of year. Whether you’re a local or visiting for the weekend, this is the perfect way to celebrate the season—one charming stop at a time.

Participating Businesses Include:
North Valley Vineyards, Open Claim Vineyards, Le Cadeau Vineyards, Wooden Heart, The Dundee Hotel, La Biblioteca, Breakside & Alit, Lytle-Barnett | Aubaine, Argyle Winery, Trellis, Red Hills Market, and more to come!

Join us in Downtown Dundee!

Dobbes Family Winery
Dobbes Family Winery 97115 240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR, USA, OR 97115
December (2025)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable