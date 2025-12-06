Dundee Holiday Walk

Step into the magic of the holidays in the heart of Oregon wine country! The Holiday Walk is your invitation to sip, eat, and stroll through downtown Dundee as local businesses open their doors with festive cheer, special tastings, and seasonal surprises.



Experience the warm hospitality that makes Dundee shine this time of year. Whether you’re a local or visiting for the weekend, this is the perfect way to celebrate the season—one charming stop at a time.



Participating Businesses Include:

North Valley Vineyards, Open Claim Vineyards, Le Cadeau Vineyards, Wooden Heart, The Dundee Hotel, La Biblioteca, Breakside & Alit, Lytle-Barnett | Aubaine, Argyle Winery, Trellis, Red Hills Market, and more to come!