Dundee Hills Holiday Tasting in Portland

Join us for a unique tasting of Dundee Hills wines in Portland at the historic Erath Urban Tasting Room in northwest Portland. Seven Dundee Hills wineries will be on site each day pouring two of their wines (also available for purchase); appetizers will be served throughout the event. It is not often the Dundee Hills come to Portland

Fee: $45 thru 11/30

$60 beginning 12/1