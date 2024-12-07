|Location:
|Erath Tasting Room in the Pearl
|Map:
|1439 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR 97209
|Email:
|info@dundeehills.org
|Website:
|http://dundeehills.org
|All Dates:
Dundee Hills Holiday Tasting in Portland
Join us for a unique tasting of Dundee Hills wines in Portland at the historic Erath Urban Tasting Room in northwest Portland. Seven Dundee Hills wineries will be on site each day pouring two of their wines (also available for purchase); appetizers will be served throughout the event. It is not often the Dundee Hills come to Portland
Fee: $45 thru 11/30
$60 beginning 12/1
Holiday tasting event featuring 7 Dundee Hills wineries each day (Sat 12/7 and Sun 12/8).