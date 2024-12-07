 Calendar Home
Location:Erath Tasting Room in the Pearl
Map:1439 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR 97209
Email:info@dundeehills.org
Website:http://dundeehills.org
All Dates:Dec 7, 2024 - Dec 8, 2024

Dundee Hills Holiday Tasting in Portland

Join us for a unique tasting of Dundee Hills wines in Portland at the historic Erath Urban Tasting Room in northwest Portland. Seven Dundee Hills wineries will be on site each day pouring two of their wines (also available for purchase); appetizers will be served throughout the event. It is not often the Dundee Hills come to Portland

 

Fee: $45 thru 11/30

$60 beginning 12/1

Holiday tasting event featuring 7 Dundee Hills wineries each day (Sat 12/7 and Sun 12/8).

