Dundee Hills @ Dusk (Live Music with Dante Zapata)

Put your feet up, skip the traffic, and enjoy live music from Dante Zapata between 5 -7 pm on June 2 while the sun sets on the Dundee Hills.



Kick off your weekend or finish off a day of wine tasting with Knudsen Vineyards. Soft colors of pink, orange and yellow will illuminate the hills while you sip on a glass of wine or share a bottle amongst friends. Music is complimentary! Seating is first come, first serve.



Wine by the glass or bottle service will be offered in lieu of tasting flights. Snack plates will be available. Please refrain from bringing outside food for this event.