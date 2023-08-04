 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035801596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/403584/
All Dates:Aug 4, 2023 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Dundee Hills @ Dusk (Live Music - Alexis Dunham)

Put your feet up, skip the traffic, and enjoy live music from Alexis Dunham between 5 -7 pm on August 4 while the sun sets on the Dundee Hills.

Kick off your weekend or finish off a day of wine tasting with Knudsen Vineyards. Soft colors of pink, orange and yellow will illuminate the hills while you sip on a glass of wine or share a bottle amongst friends. Music is complimentary! Seating is first come, first serve.

Wine by the glass or bottle service will be offered in lieu of tasting flights. Snack plates will be available. Please refrain from bringing outside food for this event.

Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
