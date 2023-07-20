Dueling Food & Wine Pairing Harper Voit

Dueling Food & Wine Pairing

Harper Voit & Fullerton Wines



July 20th, 2023 from 6-9 pm



First Draw

Oyster on the half-shell w

Apple cider foam, dehydrated shallots



Harper Voit 2017 Blanc de Blanc Sparkling

Fullerton 2018 LUX Chardonnay



Second Draw

Cold Smoked Cod w

Lemon Elderberry Gastrique, Nasturtium Salad



Harper Voit 2020 Gigi Riesling Old Vine

Fullerton 2022 Three Otters Pinot Gris



Third Draw

Pineapple Carnitas w

French Radish Slaw



Harper Voit 2017 Antiquum Vineyard Pinot Noir

Fullerton 2019 Bella Vida Pinot Noir



Fourth Draw

Five Spice Duck Confit

Cherry Demi, Allium Haricot Verts



Harper Voit 2017 Bramble Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir

Fullerton 2018 Momtazi Pinot Noir





Food ticket - Day of the event - $50

Early Bird Online - $40



Wine Pairing Flight - $50

Club members get their club discount



Chef de Cuisine: Andrew Thomas

Fee: $90