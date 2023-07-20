|Location:
|The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland
|Map:
|1966 NW Pettygrove Street, Portland, OR 97209
|Phone:
|5032677432
|Email:
|eric@fullertonwines.com
|Website:
|http://10404 SW Mt Adams Dr
|All Dates:
Dueling Food & Wine Pairing Harper Voit
Dueling Food & Wine Pairing
Harper Voit & Fullerton Wines
July 20th, 2023 from 6-9 pm
First Draw
Oyster on the half-shell w
Apple cider foam, dehydrated shallots
Harper Voit 2017 Blanc de Blanc Sparkling
Fullerton 2018 LUX Chardonnay
Second Draw
Cold Smoked Cod w
Lemon Elderberry Gastrique, Nasturtium Salad
Harper Voit 2020 Gigi Riesling Old Vine
Fullerton 2022 Three Otters Pinot Gris
Third Draw
Pineapple Carnitas w
French Radish Slaw
Harper Voit 2017 Antiquum Vineyard Pinot Noir
Fullerton 2019 Bella Vida Pinot Noir
Fourth Draw
Five Spice Duck Confit
Cherry Demi, Allium Haricot Verts
Harper Voit 2017 Bramble Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir
Fullerton 2018 Momtazi Pinot Noir
Food ticket - Day of the event - $50
Early Bird Online - $40
Wine Pairing Flight - $50
Club members get their club discount
Chef de Cuisine: Andrew Thomas
Fee: $90
A Dueling Food & Wine Pairing event showcases guest winemakers' wines and styles with food