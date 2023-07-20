 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland
Map:1966 NW Pettygrove Street, Portland, OR 97209
Phone: 5032677432
Email:eric@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://10404 SW Mt Adams Dr
All Dates:Jul 20, 2023 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Two seating's 6:00 pm 7:30 pm

Dueling Food & Wine Pairing Harper Voit

Dueling Food & Wine Pairing
Harper Voit & Fullerton Wines

July 20th, 2023 from 6-9 pm

First Draw
Oyster on the half-shell w
Apple cider foam, dehydrated shallots

Harper Voit 2017 Blanc de Blanc Sparkling
Fullerton 2018 LUX Chardonnay

Second Draw
Cold Smoked Cod w
Lemon Elderberry Gastrique, Nasturtium Salad

Harper Voit 2020 Gigi Riesling Old Vine
Fullerton 2022 Three Otters Pinot Gris

Third Draw
Pineapple Carnitas w
French Radish Slaw

Harper Voit 2017 Antiquum Vineyard Pinot Noir
Fullerton 2019 Bella Vida Pinot Noir

Fourth Draw
Five Spice Duck Confit
Cherry Demi, Allium Haricot Verts

Harper Voit 2017 Bramble Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir
Fullerton 2018 Momtazi Pinot Noir


Food ticket - Day of the event - $50
Early Bird Online - $40

Wine Pairing Flight - $50
Club members get their club discount

Chef de Cuisine: Andrew Thomas

 

Fee: $90

A Dueling Food & Wine Pairing event showcases guest winemakers' wines and styles with food

The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland
