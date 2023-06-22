Dueling Food & Wine Pairing

Our chef has created four appetizers to match four of Matt Shown's wines.

Alex Fullerton, our winemaker, has then chosen four of our wines to pair with the appetizers, thus creating a duel in pairing wines with the appetizers.



Winemakers Matt Shown of Brigadoon and Alex Fullerton will be in attendance to talk about their wonderful wines.



MENU



First Draw

Halibut

Ratatouille Scales and Tomato Water

Brigadoon 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir

Fullerton 2022 Three Otters Pinot Gris



Second Draw

Oysters Rockefeller

Swiss Chard, Romano Cheese, Breadcrumbs

Brigadoon 2022 Pinot Blanc

Fullerton 2018 Five FACES Chardonnay



Third Draw

Pistachio Pesto Pasta

Peppers, Peas, Purple Heirloom Carrots

Brigadoon 2021 Taproot Pinot Noir

Fullerton 2019 Five FACES Pinot Noir



Fourth Draw

Carolina Smoked Pork Shoulder

Celeriac, Heirloom Carrot Slaw

Brigadoon 2021 Lylee Pinot Noir

Fullerton 2019 ArborBrook Vineyard Pinot Noir



Food tickets:

$35 Early Bird - Click here to reserve

$45 Day of the Event

Wine Pairing Flight:

$50 - Club Members receive their regular discount

Fee: $35