Location:The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland
Map:1966 NW Pettygrove Street, Portland, OR 97209
Phone: 5032677432
Email:eric@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://fullertonwines.com/event-calendar/
All Dates:Jun 22, 2023 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Dueling Food & Wine Pairing

Our chef has created four appetizers to match four of Matt Shown's wines.
Alex Fullerton, our winemaker, has then chosen four of our wines to pair with the appetizers, thus creating a duel in pairing wines with the appetizers.

Winemakers Matt Shown of Brigadoon and Alex Fullerton will be in attendance to talk about their wonderful wines.

MENU

First Draw
Halibut
Ratatouille Scales and Tomato Water
Brigadoon 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir
Fullerton 2022 Three Otters Pinot Gris

Second Draw
Oysters Rockefeller
Swiss Chard, Romano Cheese, Breadcrumbs
Brigadoon 2022 Pinot Blanc
Fullerton 2018 Five FACES Chardonnay

Third Draw
Pistachio Pesto Pasta
Peppers, Peas, Purple Heirloom Carrots
Brigadoon 2021 Taproot Pinot Noir
Fullerton 2019 Five FACES Pinot Noir

Fourth Draw
Carolina Smoked Pork Shoulder
Celeriac, Heirloom Carrot Slaw
Brigadoon 2021 Lylee Pinot Noir
Fullerton 2019 ArborBrook Vineyard Pinot Noir

Food tickets:
$35 Early Bird - Click here to reserve
$45 Day of the Event
Wine Pairing Flight:
$50 - Club Members receive their regular discount

 

Fee: $35

These events are not only fun but also a great opportunity to try other winemaker's wine

