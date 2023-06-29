 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland
Map:1966 NW Pettygrove Street, Portland, OR 97209
Phone: 5032677432
Email:eric@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/fullertonwines/event/411076/dueling-food-wine-pairing-gc-wines-fullerton-wines-tickets-for-food-only
All Dates:Jun 29, 2023 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm https://www.exploretock.com/fullertonwines/event/411076/dueling-food-wine-pairing-gc-wines-fullerton-wines-tickets-for-food-only

Dueling Food & Wine Pairing with GC Wines

Our chef has created four appetizers to match four of John Grochau's wines.
Alex Fullerton, our winemaker, has then chosen four of our wines to pair with the appetizers, thus creating a duel in pairing wines with the appetizers.

Winemakers John Grochau and Alex Fullerton will be in attendance to talk about their wonderful wines.
If you enjoy experiencing the breadth of different styles of wine, learning about each winemaker's story, and nibbling on food that has been carefully selected to pair with these wines, these events are not to be missed!

MENU

First Draw
Smoked Trout
Crostini, Lemon Caper Dill Mayo
GC Wines 2022 Mélon de Bourgogne
Fullerton 2022 Three Otters Pinot Gris

Second Draw
Grilled Octopus
Romesco Sauce
GC Wines 2021 Columbia Gorge Albariño
Fullerton 2018 Five FACES Chardonnay

Third Draw
Lamb Cubes
Tzatziki, Pita Points
GC Wines 2021 Björnson Gamay Noir
Fullerton 2019 Five FACES Pinot Noir

Fourth Draw
Arancini
Basil, Pomodoro Sauce
GC Wines 2021 Carlton Hill Pinot Noir
Fullerton 2018 Bennett Pinot Noir

Food tickets:
$35 Early Bird - Click here to make your reservation
$45 Day of the Event
Wine Pairing Flight:
$50 - Club Members receive their regular discount

 

Fee: $35

These events are not only fun but also a great opportunity to taste other winemaker's wines

The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland
The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland 97209 1966 NW Pettygrove Street, Portland, OR 97209
June (2023)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable