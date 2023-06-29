|Location:
|The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland
|Map:
|1966 NW Pettygrove Street, Portland, OR 97209
|Phone:
|5032677432
|Email:
|eric@fullertonwines.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/fullertonwines/event/411076/dueling-food-wine-pairing-gc-wines-fullerton-wines-tickets-for-food-only
|All Dates:
Dueling Food & Wine Pairing with GC Wines
Our chef has created four appetizers to match four of John Grochau's wines.
Alex Fullerton, our winemaker, has then chosen four of our wines to pair with the appetizers, thus creating a duel in pairing wines with the appetizers.
Winemakers John Grochau and Alex Fullerton will be in attendance to talk about their wonderful wines.
If you enjoy experiencing the breadth of different styles of wine, learning about each winemaker's story, and nibbling on food that has been carefully selected to pair with these wines, these events are not to be missed!
MENU
First Draw
Smoked Trout
Crostini, Lemon Caper Dill Mayo
GC Wines 2022 Mélon de Bourgogne
Fullerton 2022 Three Otters Pinot Gris
Second Draw
Grilled Octopus
Romesco Sauce
GC Wines 2021 Columbia Gorge Albariño
Fullerton 2018 Five FACES Chardonnay
Third Draw
Lamb Cubes
Tzatziki, Pita Points
GC Wines 2021 Björnson Gamay Noir
Fullerton 2019 Five FACES Pinot Noir
Fourth Draw
Arancini
Basil, Pomodoro Sauce
GC Wines 2021 Carlton Hill Pinot Noir
Fullerton 2018 Bennett Pinot Noir
Food tickets:
$35 Early Bird - Click here to make your reservation
$45 Day of the Event
Wine Pairing Flight:
$50 - Club Members receive their regular discount
Fee: $35
These events are not only fun but also a great opportunity to taste other winemaker's wines