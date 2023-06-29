Dueling Food & Wine Pairing with GC Wines

Our chef has created four appetizers to match four of John Grochau's wines.

Alex Fullerton, our winemaker, has then chosen four of our wines to pair with the appetizers, thus creating a duel in pairing wines with the appetizers.



Winemakers John Grochau and Alex Fullerton will be in attendance to talk about their wonderful wines.

If you enjoy experiencing the breadth of different styles of wine, learning about each winemaker's story, and nibbling on food that has been carefully selected to pair with these wines, these events are not to be missed!



MENU



First Draw

Smoked Trout

Crostini, Lemon Caper Dill Mayo

GC Wines 2022 Mélon de Bourgogne

Fullerton 2022 Three Otters Pinot Gris



Second Draw

Grilled Octopus

Romesco Sauce

GC Wines 2021 Columbia Gorge Albariño

Fullerton 2018 Five FACES Chardonnay



Third Draw

Lamb Cubes

Tzatziki, Pita Points

GC Wines 2021 Björnson Gamay Noir

Fullerton 2019 Five FACES Pinot Noir



Fourth Draw

Arancini

Basil, Pomodoro Sauce

GC Wines 2021 Carlton Hill Pinot Noir

Fullerton 2018 Bennett Pinot Noir



Food tickets:

$35 Early Bird - Click here to make your reservation

$45 Day of the Event

Wine Pairing Flight:

$50 - Club Members receive their regular discount

Fee: $35