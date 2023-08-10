|Location:
|The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland
|Map:
|1966 NW Pettygrove Street, Portland, OR 97209
|Phone:
|5032677432
|Email:
|eric@fullertonwines.com
|Website:
|http://10404 SW Mt Adams Dr
|All Dates:
Dueling Food & Wine Pairing Walnut Ridge
Four delicious appetizers and eight superb wines!
First Draw
Hamachi - Tuna Crudo
Grapefruit Supremes, Lemon Basil
Walnut Ridge 2022 Pinot Blanc
Fullerton 2022 Three Otters Pinot Gris
Second Draw
Lemon Salt Baked Cod
Fingerlings with Tarragon Cream
Walnut Ridge 2022 Riesling
Fullerton 2018 Five FACES Chardonnay
Third Draw
Grilled Prawn
Salsa Verde, Honey Roasted Carrots
Walnut Ridge 2021 La Petite Fête
Fullerton 2019 Five FACES Pinot Noir
Fourth Draw
Roasted Pork Shoulder
Plum Apple Cider Vinegar Glaze, Green Garlic New Potatoes
Walnut Ridge 2021 Pinot Noir Belle Amie
Fullerton 2018 Fir Crest Pinot Noir
Food ticket - Day of the event - $50
Early Bird Online - $40
Wine Pairing Flight - $50 Paid at the event
Club members get their club discount
Chef de Cuisine: Andrew Thomas
Fee: $90
Dueling Food & Wine Pairing Walnut Ridge & Fullerton Wines