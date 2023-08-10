 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland
Map:1966 NW Pettygrove Street, Portland, OR 97209
Phone: 5032677432
Email:eric@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://10404 SW Mt Adams Dr
All Dates:Aug 10, 2023 First Seating: 6:00 pm Second seating 7:30 pm

Dueling Food & Wine Pairing Walnut Ridge

Four delicious appetizers and eight superb wines!

First Draw
Hamachi - Tuna Crudo
Grapefruit Supremes, Lemon Basil
Walnut Ridge 2022 Pinot Blanc
Fullerton 2022 Three Otters Pinot Gris

Second Draw
Lemon Salt Baked Cod
Fingerlings with Tarragon Cream
Walnut Ridge 2022 Riesling
Fullerton 2018 Five FACES Chardonnay

Third Draw
Grilled Prawn
Salsa Verde, Honey Roasted Carrots
Walnut Ridge 2021 La Petite Fête
Fullerton 2019 Five FACES Pinot Noir

Fourth Draw
Roasted Pork Shoulder
Plum Apple Cider Vinegar Glaze, Green Garlic New Potatoes
Walnut Ridge 2021 Pinot Noir Belle Amie
Fullerton 2018 Fir Crest Pinot Noir

Food ticket - Day of the event - $50
Early Bird Online - $40
Wine Pairing Flight - $50 Paid at the event
Club members get their club discount

Chef de Cuisine: Andrew Thomas

 

Fee: $90

Dueling Food & Wine Pairing Walnut Ridge & Fullerton Wines

The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland
The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland 97209 1966 NW Pettygrove Street, Portland, OR 97209
