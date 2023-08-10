Dueling Food & Wine Pairing Walnut Ridge

Dueling Food & Wine Pairing

Walnut Ridge & Fullerton Wines



August 10th, 2023 from 6-9 pm



First Draw

Hamachi - Tuna Crudo

Grapefruit Supremes, Lemon Basil



Walnut Ridge 2022 Pinot Blanc

Fullerton 2022 Three Otters Pinot Gris



Second Draw

Lemon Salt Baked Cod

Fingerlings with Tarragon Cream



Walnut Ridge 2022 Riesling

Fullerton 2018 Five FACES Chardonnay



Third Draw

Grilled Prawn

Salsa Verde, Honey Roasted Carrots



Walnut Ridge 2021 Pinot Noir Belle Amie

Fullerton 2019 Five FACES Pinot Noir



Fourth Draw

Roasted Pork Shoulder

Plum Apple Cider Vinegar Glaze, Green Garlic New Potatoes



Walnut Ridge 2021 La Petite Fête

Fullerton 2018 Fir Crest Pinot Noir



Food ticket - Day of the event - $50

Early Bird Online - $40



Wine Pairing Flight - $50

Club members get their club discount



Chef de Cuisine: Andrew Thomas

Fee: $90