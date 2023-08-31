|Location:
|The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland
|Map:
|1966 NW Pettygrove Street, Portland, OR 97209
|Phone:
|5032677432
|Email:
|eric@fullertonwines.com
|Website:
|http://10404 SW Mt Adams Dr
|All Dates:
Dueling Food & Wine Pairing Raptor Ridge
Four delicious appetizers and eight superb wines!
First Draw
Charred Strawberry Whipped Chèvre
Balsamic Reduction with Sage
RR 2018 Brut Rosé
FW 2018 Lux Chardonnay
Second Draw
Grilled Marinated Pork Chop
Peach Thyme BBQ, Grilled Onions
RR 2022 Tuscowallame Gruner Veltliner
FW 2021 Three Otters Amber
Third Draw
Duck Mole Street Taco
Fresh Allium and Cilantro
RR 2019 Estate Whole Cluster Pinot Noir
FW 2018 Bjornson Pinot Noir
Fourth Draw
Ratatouille Primavera
Summer Harvest Vegetables with Marinara
RR 2019 Crawford Beck Pinot Noir
FW 2018 Fir Crest Pinot noir
Food ticket - Day of the event - $50
Early Bird Online - $40
Wine Pairing Flight - $50
Club members get their club discount
Chef de Cuisine: Andrew Thomas
Fee: $90
