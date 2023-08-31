Dueling Food & Wine Pairing Raptor Ridge

Four delicious appetizers and eight superb wines!



First Draw

Charred Strawberry Whipped Chèvre

Balsamic Reduction with Sage

RR 2018 Brut Rosé

FW 2018 Lux Chardonnay



Second Draw

Grilled Marinated Pork Chop

Peach Thyme BBQ, Grilled Onions

RR 2022 Tuscowallame Gruner Veltliner

FW 2021 Three Otters Amber



Third Draw

Duck Mole Street Taco

Fresh Allium and Cilantro

RR 2019 Estate Whole Cluster Pinot Noir

FW 2018 Bjornson Pinot Noir



Fourth Draw

Ratatouille Primavera

Summer Harvest Vegetables with Marinara

RR 2019 Crawford Beck Pinot Noir

FW 2018 Fir Crest Pinot noir



Food ticket - Day of the event - $50

Early Bird Online - $40



Wine Pairing Flight - $50

Club members get their club discount

Chef de Cuisine: Andrew Thomas

Fee: $90