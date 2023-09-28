 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland
Map:1966 NW Pettygrove Street, Portland, OR 97209
Phone: 5032677432
Email:eric@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://10404 SW Mt Adams Dr
All Dates:Sep 28, 2023 There are two seatings:6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Dueling Food & Wine Pairing Division-Fullerton

Dueling Food & Wine Pairing Division Winemaking Co & Fullerton Wines

September 28th, 2023 6:00 & 7:30pm

First Draw
Tarragon Butter Poached Halibut - Tarragon, Lemon, Peppercorn
Division 2021 Sauvignon Blanc "Environs" Redford-Wetle Vineyard
Fullerton 2022 Three Otters Pinot Gris

Second Draw
Brassica Gratin - Cauliflower, Broccoli, Romanesco, Gruyère
Division 2021 Chardonnay "Quatre" Royer Vineyard
Fullerton 2019 Five FACES Chardonnay

Third Draw
Smoked Venison & Beet Braise - Beets, Rosemary, Carrots, Allium
Division 2021 Gamay "Gala" Jubilee Vineyard
Fullerton 2020 Syrah Rocks District

Fourth Draw
Peach Apricot Cobbler w/ Vanilla Bean Mint Ice Cream
Division 2021 Gamine Grenache Petillant, Mae's Vineyard
Fullerton 2021 Gertrud Sauvignon Blanc - Ice Wine

Food ticket - Day of the event - $50
Early Bird Online - $40

Wine Pairing Flight - $50 - Paid at event - Club members get their club discount

Chef de Cuisine: Andrew Thomas

 

Fee: $40

Enjoy experiencing the breadth of different styles of wine, trying each winemaker's style

The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland
The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland 97209 1966 NW Pettygrove Street, Portland, OR 97209
September (2023)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable