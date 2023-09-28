|Location:
|The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland
|Map:
|1966 NW Pettygrove Street, Portland, OR 97209
|Phone:
|5032677432
|Email:
|eric@fullertonwines.com
|Website:
|http://10404 SW Mt Adams Dr
|All Dates:
Dueling Food & Wine Pairing Division-Fullerton
Dueling Food & Wine Pairing Division Winemaking Co & Fullerton Wines
September 28th, 2023 6:00 & 7:30pm
First Draw
Tarragon Butter Poached Halibut - Tarragon, Lemon, Peppercorn
Division 2021 Sauvignon Blanc "Environs" Redford-Wetle Vineyard
Fullerton 2022 Three Otters Pinot Gris
Second Draw
Brassica Gratin - Cauliflower, Broccoli, Romanesco, Gruyère
Division 2021 Chardonnay "Quatre" Royer Vineyard
Fullerton 2019 Five FACES Chardonnay
Third Draw
Smoked Venison & Beet Braise - Beets, Rosemary, Carrots, Allium
Division 2021 Gamay "Gala" Jubilee Vineyard
Fullerton 2020 Syrah Rocks District
Fourth Draw
Peach Apricot Cobbler w/ Vanilla Bean Mint Ice Cream
Division 2021 Gamine Grenache Petillant, Mae's Vineyard
Fullerton 2021 Gertrud Sauvignon Blanc - Ice Wine
Food ticket - Day of the event - $50
Early Bird Online - $40
Wine Pairing Flight - $50 - Paid at event - Club members get their club discount
Chef de Cuisine: Andrew Thomas
Fee: $40
Enjoy experiencing the breadth of different styles of wine, trying each winemaker's style