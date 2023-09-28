Dueling Food & Wine Pairing Division-Fullerton

Dueling Food & Wine Pairing Division Winemaking Co & Fullerton Wines



September 28th, 2023 6:00 & 7:30pm



First Draw

Tarragon Butter Poached Halibut - Tarragon, Lemon, Peppercorn

Division 2021 Sauvignon Blanc "Environs" Redford-Wetle Vineyard

Fullerton 2022 Three Otters Pinot Gris



Second Draw

Brassica Gratin - Cauliflower, Broccoli, Romanesco, Gruyère

Division 2021 Chardonnay "Quatre" Royer Vineyard

Fullerton 2019 Five FACES Chardonnay



Third Draw

Smoked Venison & Beet Braise - Beets, Rosemary, Carrots, Allium

Division 2021 Gamay "Gala" Jubilee Vineyard

Fullerton 2020 Syrah Rocks District



Fourth Draw

Peach Apricot Cobbler w/ Vanilla Bean Mint Ice Cream

Division 2021 Gamine Grenache Petillant, Mae's Vineyard

Fullerton 2021 Gertrud Sauvignon Blanc - Ice Wine



Food ticket - Day of the event - $50

Early Bird Online - $40



Wine Pairing Flight - $50 - Paid at event - Club members get their club discount



Chef de Cuisine: Andrew Thomas

Fee: $40