Dueling Food & Wine Pairing

Dueling Food & Wine Pairing Woven Wineworks & Fullerton Wines



May 11th, 2023 from 6-9 P.M.



First Pairing

Scallop Ceviche: Scallops, Radish Micros, Honeycomb, Charred Grapefruit, Cilantro



Woven 2017 Joyful Bubbly Brut

Fullerton 2018 LUX Chardonnay

Second Pairing

Smoked Pork Belly; Pork Belly, Braised Fennel, Berry Mostarda



Woven 2022 Rosé of Pinot Gris

Fullerton 2022 Three Otters Pinot Gris

Third Pairing

Cioppino Cusor; Mussels, Halibut, Andouille, Tomato



Woven 2019 Pinot Noir Covey Ridge Vineyard

Fullerton NV Five FACES Red Blend

Fourth Pairing

Basted Ribeye Tips

Ribeye Tips, Thyme Brown Butter, Focaccia Crostini, Chimichurri



Woven 2021 Dreamers Cuvée, Red Blend

Fullerton 2019 ArborBrook Vineyard Pinot Noir

Food ticket - Day of the event - $38

Early Bird Online - $30



Wine Pairing Flight - $40 Fullerton club members get their club discounts

Chef de Cuisine: Andrew Scott Thomas

Fee: $30