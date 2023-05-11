 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland
Map:1966 NW Pettygrove Street, Portland, Oregon 97209
Phone: 5032677432
Email:eric@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://fullertonwines.com/event-calendar/
All Dates:May 11, 2023 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Dueling Food & Wine Pairing

Dueling Food & Wine Pairing Woven Wineworks & Fullerton Wines

May 11th, 2023 from 6-9 P.M.

First Pairing
Scallop Ceviche: Scallops, Radish Micros, Honeycomb, Charred Grapefruit, Cilantro

Woven 2017 Joyful Bubbly Brut
Fullerton 2018 LUX Chardonnay
________

Second Pairing
Smoked Pork Belly; Pork Belly, Braised Fennel, Berry Mostarda

Woven 2022 Rosé of Pinot Gris
Fullerton 2022 Three Otters Pinot Gris
________

Third Pairing
Cioppino Cusor; Mussels, Halibut, Andouille, Tomato

Woven 2019 Pinot Noir Covey Ridge Vineyard
Fullerton NV Five FACES Red Blend
________

Fourth Pairing
Basted Ribeye Tips
Ribeye Tips, Thyme Brown Butter, Focaccia Crostini, Chimichurri

Woven 2021 Dreamers Cuvée, Red Blend
Fullerton 2019 ArborBrook Vineyard Pinot Noir
________

Food ticket - Day of the event - $38
Early Bird Online - $30

Wine Pairing Flight - $40 Fullerton club members get their club discounts
Chef de Cuisine: Andrew Scott Thomas

 

Fee: $30

A fun way of trying different winemakers' wines in a food pairing duel

