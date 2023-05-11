|Location:
|The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland
|Map:
|1966 NW Pettygrove Street, Portland, Oregon 97209
|Phone:
|5032677432
|Email:
|eric@fullertonwines.com
|Website:
|http://https://fullertonwines.com/event-calendar/
|All Dates:
Dueling Food & Wine Pairing
Dueling Food & Wine Pairing Woven Wineworks & Fullerton Wines
May 11th, 2023 from 6-9 P.M.
First Pairing
Scallop Ceviche: Scallops, Radish Micros, Honeycomb, Charred Grapefruit, Cilantro
Woven 2017 Joyful Bubbly Brut
Fullerton 2018 LUX Chardonnay
________
Second Pairing
Smoked Pork Belly; Pork Belly, Braised Fennel, Berry Mostarda
Woven 2022 Rosé of Pinot Gris
Fullerton 2022 Three Otters Pinot Gris
________
Third Pairing
Cioppino Cusor; Mussels, Halibut, Andouille, Tomato
Woven 2019 Pinot Noir Covey Ridge Vineyard
Fullerton NV Five FACES Red Blend
________
Fourth Pairing
Basted Ribeye Tips
Ribeye Tips, Thyme Brown Butter, Focaccia Crostini, Chimichurri
Woven 2021 Dreamers Cuvée, Red Blend
Fullerton 2019 ArborBrook Vineyard Pinot Noir
________
Food ticket - Day of the event - $38
Early Bird Online - $30
Wine Pairing Flight - $40 Fullerton club members get their club discounts
Chef de Cuisine: Andrew Scott Thomas
Fee: $30
A fun way of trying different winemakers' wines in a food pairing duel