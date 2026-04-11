Drop-In Wine Tasting

Enjoy a micro-boutique wine tasting experience with winemaker, Chris Freytag, at Freytag Cellars in Springfield, Oregon. Sauvignon Blanc, various Rose wines, and some fun reds include Pinot Noir, Marechal Foch, a powerful Barbera, and red blends among others. Ever tried dry fruit wines? We feature a lovely Blackberry Wine and our ever popular Strawberry Wine. 1pm to 5pm at the Wine Garage in Thurston.