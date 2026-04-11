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Location:Thurston Wine Garage
Map:6112 Main St. #5, Springfield, OR 97478
Phone: 5415136813
Email:freytagcellars@gmail.com
Website:https://freytagcellars.com
All Dates:Apr 11, 2026 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Drop-In Wine Tasting

Enjoy a micro-boutique wine tasting experience with winemaker, Chris Freytag, at Freytag Cellars in Springfield, Oregon. Sauvignon Blanc, various Rose wines, and some fun reds include Pinot Noir, Marechal Foch, a powerful Barbera, and red blends among others. Ever tried dry fruit wines? We feature a lovely Blackberry Wine and our ever popular Strawberry Wine. 1pm to 5pm at the Wine Garage in Thurston.

Drop-in between 1pm and 5pm for some delicious wine tasting. Whites, roses and fun reds!

Thurston Wine Garage
Thurston Wine Garage 97478 6112 Main St. #5, Springfield, OR 97478
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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