|Location:
|Thurston Wine Garage
|Map:
|6112 Main St. #5, Springfield, OR 97478
|Phone:
|5415136813
|Email:
|freytagcellars@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://freytagcellars.com
|All Dates:
Drop-In Wine Tasting
Enjoy a micro-boutique wine tasting experience with winemaker, Chris Freytag, at Freytag Cellars in Springfield, Oregon. Sauvignon Blanc, various Rose wines, and some fun reds include Pinot Noir, Marechal Foch, a powerful Barbera, and red blends among others. Ever tried dry fruit wines? We feature a lovely Blackberry Wine and our ever popular Strawberry Wine. 1pm to 5pm at the Wine Garage in Thurston.
Drop-in between 1pm and 5pm for some delicious wine tasting. Whites, roses and fun reds!