Drink Pink Rose Festival

Patton Valley Wines is excited to be hosting the 10th Annual Drink Pink Rosé Festival featuring 33 of the finest Willamette Valley wineries for a festival in honor of the quintessential summer wine – Rosé! The festival will be located at the stunning Knudsen Vineyards in the Dundee Hills. Attendees will get to enjoy Knudsen Vineyard’s 50-year-old vines while sipping on samples of Rosé from participating wineries, being serenaded by Transit Authority, enjoying amazing bites from Los Kopitos and shopping with local craft & food vendors!



To top it off, we are thrilled to announce that we are partnering with With Courage, a local non-profit that supports families in Yamhill County who have been impacted by a breast cancer diagnosis. They offer care packages, online and in person support as well as financial assistance. Our Drink Pink wineries have already raised $800 for With Courage and 5% of all ticket sales will be directly donated to With Courage.



The event will be held on July 22nd. General admission is $75 and includes a GoVino glass, all tastings, a food voucher for a lovely meal at one of our food trucks, live music and access to our craft vendors. VIP admission is $125 and includes 11am early admittance, preferred parking, special greeter pour, Drink Pink insulated wine glass, exclusive VIP seating area with shade, all tastings, a food voucher for a meal at one of our food trucks, live music and access to our craft vendors.



Tickets can be purchased at pattonvalley.com



Participating Wineries: Andante Vineyard, Anne Amie Vineyards, Adelsheim Vineyard, Alit Wines, Anam Cara Cellars, Bells Up Winery, Blakeslee Vineyard, Bryn Mawr Vineyards, Cana's Feast Winery, Chehalem Wines, Chris James Cellars, Colene Clemens Vineyards, Division Winemaking Co, Eola Hills Wine Cellars, Fairsing Vineyard, The Four Graces Winery, Furioso Vineyards, Hyland Estates, Illahe Vineyards, Knudsen Vineyards, Kramer Vineyards, Left Coast Estate, Lundeen Wines, MonksGate Vineyard, Ocelli Cellars, Patton Valley Wines, R. Stuart & Co Winery, Rue Cler Wine, Sokol Blosser Winery, Trisaetum Winery, Van Duzer Vineyards, Varnum Vintners , Well Played Wines

