Location:Stoller Family Estate
Map:16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5039853445
Email:justina@pattonvalley.com
Website:http://www.pattonvalley.com
All Dates:Jul 26, 2025 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Drink Pink Rosé Festival

Join Patton Valley Wines as we host 30 of the finest Willamette Valley Wineries for a festival in honor of the quintessential summer wine – Rosé! Enjoy the beautiful surrounding of Stoller Family Esttate while being serenaded by The Rae Gordon Band, noshing on amazing bites by Stoller's Chef and shopping with local craft and food vendors. Savor this all while enjoying the wares of 30 profoundly particular, passionate producers of the potable pink that is Rosé.

To top it off, Drink Pink supports With Courage an amazing local non-profit supporting Yamhill County families impacted by breast cancer.

Visit www.pattonvalley.com to get your tickets today!

Participating Wineries:
Abundancia Vineyards | Adelsheim Vineyard | Balsall Creek | Bells Up Winery | Big Table Farm | Bryn Mawr Vineyards | Chehalem Wines | Chris James Cellars | Coelho Winery | Dauntless Wine Co | David Hill Vineyards | Domaine Lumineux | Furioso Vineyards | Illahe Vineyards | J Christopher Wines | Jachter Family Wines | Knudsen Vineyards | Lafayette & White Cellars | Lemelson Vineyards | Marshall Davis Wine | MonksGate Vineyard | Ocelli Cellars | Patton Valley Wines | R. Stuart & Co. | Rain Dance Vineyards | Soter Vineyards | Stoller Family Estate | Suzor Wines | Varnum Vintners | Well Played Wines

Vendors:
The Submissive Stone | Blooms on Brims | Suzy's Chocolates | JDS Woodcrafts | With Courage | Joyful Jewels | Sunstone Studio | Free Wild She | Wilde Cowgirl Tallow | 18th Avenue Clay | Medicine Ghippsy | Lucky Lads

 

Fee: $75

Patton Valley presents a festival in honor of the quintessential summer wine – Rosé!

Stoller Family Estate
16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
