|Location:
|Duck Pond Cellars
|Map:
|23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|5035383199
|Email:
|Derickr@duckpondcellars.com
|Website:
|http://23145 Oregon 99W
|All Dates:
Drink Pink All October
Gather your friends, discover a new favorite, and help us support a meaningful cause, one sip at a time.
Raise a glass for a cause this October! Enjoy a special rosé flight featuring our new rosé bubbles as we recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Half of the proceeds from each flight will be donated to Breast Friends.