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Location:Duck Pond Cellars
Map:23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035383199
Email:Derickr@duckpondcellars.com
Website:http://23145 Oregon 99W
All Dates:Oct 1, 2026 - Oct 31, 2026

Drink Pink All October

Gather your friends, discover a new favorite, and help us support a meaningful cause, one sip at a time.

Raise a glass for a cause this October! Enjoy a special rosé flight featuring our new rosé bubbles as we recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Half of the proceeds from each flight will be donated to Breast Friends.

Duck Pond Cellars
Duck Pond Cellars 23145 23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
October (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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