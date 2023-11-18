Drink Beyond the Vine Spirits and Beer Festival

Drink beyond the vine and join the best distilleries and breweries in Oregon’s Wine Country for a festival that celebrates the unique differences in whiskey and beer. This is your chance to meet with the passionate individuals from each distillery and brewery who are helping to diversify wine country’s offerings. Taste your way around to each distillery and brewery and experience their whiskey or beer, if you like something you taste you may just be able to purchase a bottle or cans to take home and enjoy again. This inaugural festival will be hosted at Foreland Beer in McMinnville just off of 3rd Street. We will have a food truck serving up some delicious food options, and you will also be steps away from the many restaurants that McMinnville has to offer.

Fee: $20/online $25/at the door