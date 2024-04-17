Drag Queen Bingo

Drag Queen Bingo at the L.A.B.! We are honored to have Karress Ann Slaughter hosting our first ever Bingo Night on April 17, 2024 from 6-8pm. $10 cover gets you one set of Bingo boards (for up to 10 rounds of Bingo). Additional boards can be purchased if you're feeling lucky!

Bring your friends, come early and grab a table! This will be a super fun event and we can't wait to see you at the LAB for some bingo, wine and an entertaining night!

Fee: $10