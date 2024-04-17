 Calendar Home
Location:Oregon Wine LAB
Map:488 Lincoln St, Eugene, OR 97401
Phone: 458-201-7413
Email:info@oregonwinelab.com
Website:http://www.oregonwinelab.com
All Dates:Apr 17, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Drag Queen Bingo

Drag Queen Bingo at the L.A.B.! We are honored to have Karress Ann Slaughter hosting our first ever Bingo Night on April 17, 2024 from 6-8pm. $10 cover gets you one set of Bingo boards (for up to 10 rounds of Bingo). Additional boards can be purchased if you're feeling lucky!
Bring your friends, come early and grab a table! This will be a super fun event and we can't wait to see you at the LAB for some bingo, wine and an entertaining night!

 

Fee: $10

Join us for our first ever Drag Queen Bingo night. $10 cover gets you a set of bingo boards.

Oregon Wine LAB
Oregon Wine LAB 97401 488 Lincoln St, Eugene, OR 97401
April (2024)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable