 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:carrie@youngberghill.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/435985/drag-o-ween-brunch-2023
All Dates:Oct 29, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Drag-O-Ween 2023

Join us for a Drag-O-Ween celebration and brunch on October 30 at Youngberg Hill.
The Queens are coming back to Youngberg Hill for Halloween! Join Nicole Onoscopy for a special Halloween celebration!
Wine for purchase is suggested and allowed through the Tock ordering system when you purchase your tickets.
Food purchase is separate pre-order is recommended. https://wanderingvine.square.site
Don't forget to bring some extra cash to tip our performers.
No outside food allowed.
*Please note this is a 21 and over event

 

Fee: $25.00

Join us for a Drag-O-Ween celebration and brunch on October 30 at Youngberg Hill.The Queens are coming back to Youngberg Hill for Halloween! Join Nicole Onoscopy for a special Halloween celebration!Wine for purchase is suggested and allowed through the Tock ordering system when you purchase your tickets.Food purchase is separate pre-order is recommended. https://wanderingvine.square.siteDon't forget ...
Youngberg Hill Winery
Youngberg Hill Winery 10660 10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
October (2023)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable