|Location:
|Youngberg Hill Winery
|Map:
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5034722727
|Email:
|carrie@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/435985/drag-o-ween-brunch-2023
|All Dates:
Drag-O-Ween 2023
Join us for a Drag-O-Ween celebration and brunch on October 30 at Youngberg Hill.
The Queens are coming back to Youngberg Hill for Halloween! Join Nicole Onoscopy for a special Halloween celebration!
Wine for purchase is suggested and allowed through the Tock ordering system when you purchase your tickets.
Food purchase is separate pre-order is recommended. https://wanderingvine.square.site
Don't forget to bring some extra cash to tip our performers.
No outside food allowed.
*Please note this is a 21 and over event
Fee: $25.00