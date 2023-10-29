Drag-O-Ween 2023

Join us for a Drag-O-Ween celebration and brunch on October 30 at Youngberg Hill.

The Queens are coming back to Youngberg Hill for Halloween! Join Nicole Onoscopy for a special Halloween celebration!

Wine for purchase is suggested and allowed through the Tock ordering system when you purchase your tickets.

Food purchase is separate pre-order is recommended. https://wanderingvine.square.site

Don't forget to bring some extra cash to tip our performers.

No outside food allowed.

*Please note this is a 21 and over event

Fee: $25.00